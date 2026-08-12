Roaring Start: 'Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally 2026' Launches with Patriotism

In a vibrant display of patriotism, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan inaugurated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally 2026' on Wednesday from Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event, part of a broader national campaign to commemorate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', saw participation from Union Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, and numerous Members of Parliament.

Notable attendees included Union Ministers such as Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kiren Rijiju, G Kishan Reddy, Virendra Kumar, and several others. Radhakrishnan highlighted the historical significance of 'Vande Mataram', authored by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, and its role in inspiring the Indian independence movement. The Vice-President emphasized the rally as a symbol of a confident India, progressing towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Urging participants to perpetuate this patriotic spirit, Radhakrishnan stressed the importance of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in fostering national unity beyond the event. In his address, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat underscored the rally as a tribute to the national flag and an embodiment of the journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. The rally included over 350 bikers from Central Armed Police Forces and numerous biking groups, enhancing the spirit of national unity and pride.