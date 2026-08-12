Ukrainian Forces Reclaim Land in Strategic Offensive

Ukrainian forces have achieved significant gains, liberating 745 square kilometers of territory from Russian control this year along the southeastern front, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday. The operation is reportedly unfolding as planned, with Ukrainian military strategically pushing back on parts of the 1,200-km frontline.

Zelenskiy highlighted the reclaiming of 26 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. These areas, forming a 60 km stretch where the regions intersect, are now under Kyiv's control. Despite success, parts of the territory remain contested, with some areas still under Russian control, as depicted in a map by the Ukrainian open-source group DeepState.

Drone footage released showcases Ukrainian troops displaying their national flag in liberated areas, though this information is yet to be independently verified. While Russian advances have decelerated, they continue pressing for control over key urban zones within Ukraine's industrial Donetsk region, posing ongoing challenges to Ukraine's territorial integrity.