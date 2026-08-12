Dramatic Decline in Odesa Port Traffic Amid Increased Russian Attacks

The Odesa port hub in Ukraine saw a significant drop in vessel traffic, with only 159 ships entering the southern hub in July compared to 400 during the same timeframe last year. This decline is attributed to increased Russian attacks on the country's port infrastructure.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Andriy Kashuba communicated via Reuters, highlighting the cautious stance of many shipowners and shippers who are awaiting improved security conditions before resuming normal operations.

Kashuba referenced data from Ukraine's ports administration but did not specify the cargo type or size involved in the halted operations, as the tense situation deters regular maritime activities.