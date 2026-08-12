Brazil Targets Discord Over Child Protection Concerns

Brazil's National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) has instructed the popular chat platform Discord to temporarily suspend its livestreaming features, citing inadequate measures to protect children and teenagers from harmful content, such as violence and self-harm promotion.

The ANPD has given Discord three business days to demonstrate compliance. Failure to comply could result in fines reaching up to 50 million reais (approximately $9.67 million) per infraction. The company has the right to appeal the decision within ten business days, with a further option to appeal to the ANPD's board.

This regulatory move emphasizes the growing concern over internet platforms' responsibility to safeguard young users from inappropriate content. The enforcement also underscores the legal ramifications of failing to adhere to data protection standards.