Privacy Concerns Escalate Over Meta's AI Glasses in Germany
A German advocacy group, HateAid, has filed a criminal complaint against Meta and other companies over AI glasses violating privacy laws. The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer is at the center, accused of breaking laws protecting citizens from inconspicuous surveillance. Authorities are monitoring the situation while companies respond defensively.
- Country:
- Germany
A German advocacy group, HateAid, has filed a criminal complaint against Meta and various tech companies selling AI glasses in Germany, alleging that these devices violate privacy laws. The group focuses on the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer, claiming it breaches German digital privacy laws which safeguard citizen rights.
HateAid's managing director, Josephine Ballon, expressed concern over the pervasive nature of smart glasses that can record individuals without permission. The complaint has been sent to Germany's digital crime prosecution unit, ZIT. Companies like MediaMarktSaturn are responding seriously, while others are yet to comment.
The Federal Network Agency states that smart glasses aren't banned if the recording function is visible. Meanwhile, the Hamburg-based state privacy agency is pursuing legal actions. HateAid has noticed rising cases of digital violence, particularly targeting women, suggesting that smart glasses are being used as tools for discreet surveillance.
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