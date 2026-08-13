Colombia's Earthquake Tragedy: Deaths, Disappearances, and the Pursuit of Answers

Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella reported Wednesday that a devastating earthquake resulted in 265 deaths and left 496 individuals unaccounted for in major western cities.

The earthquake struck on Monday, causing widespread destruction across several urban centers and raising alarms for local and international rescue operations.

"Our efforts are focused on the disappeared," De La Espriella emphasized in a press briefing, highlighting the government's priority in locating and aiding missing citizens.