Siege in Qusra: Families Trapped Amid Rising Tensions

The Israeli military has deployed additional troops to a West Bank village, Qusra, where settlers have trapped Palestinian families in their homes, attempting to displace them. The situation has drawn international attention, with calls for action as families face shortages of food and medical supplies amidst escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 15:23 IST
Siege in Qusra: Families Trapped Amid Rising Tensions
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The Israeli military has intensified its efforts to address a tense situation in the West Bank village of Qusra, where settlers have barricaded Palestinian families inside their homes. The siege, perceived as a forceful displacement attempt, has left the trapped families without basic necessities including food and medicine.

In a move to secure the area, the military has dispatched extra troops to conduct defensive operations, following failed attempts to disperse the settlers. A video has surfaced showing uniformed Israeli men partaking in settler activities, leading to disciplinary actions within the military ranks.

The scenario has prompted a response from U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, who condemned the settlers' actions as criminal and called for the immediate removal of those responsible. As tensions rise, international bodies are spotlighting the issue, urging moderation and humanitarian relief for the entrapped families.

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