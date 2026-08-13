Cracking Priority: Sex Trafficking Prosecutions Falter Amid Shifts

Despite the Trump administration's claims of prioritizing the fight against sex trafficking, actions tell a different story. Investigations have slowed, and prosecutions have dropped, due in part to staffing shortages, budget cuts, and increased immigration enforcement, succeeding in diverting crucial resources.

This year, federal sex-trafficking charges have plunged to their lowest since 2010, with only 73 people charged through June. The broader shift in focus is evident under Trump's reign, contributing to an overall decline in prosecution for crimes unrelated to immigration.

The resulting erosion of trust and resources places significant strain on the anti-trafficking framework, warns advocates, as experienced prosecutors exit and grants dwindle, potentially leading to long-term consequences for victim support and prosecution efforts.