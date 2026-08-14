Nike Investigation: Unveiling Workplace Dynamics Amid Discrimination Probe

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has withdrawn a lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena against Nike, following the company's compliance with the agency's information demands.

The EEOC is investigating claims that Nike discriminated against white employees by disproportionately targeting them for layoffs, necessitating this data to determine potential law violations.

This case reflects broader political debates around diversity policies, with critics alleging reverse discrimination and supporters advocating for the expansion of opportunities for historically marginalized groups.