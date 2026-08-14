Sri Lanka Primed for Test Challenge Against India: Captain De Silva Stands by Dickwella & Kumara

In anticipation of their upcoming Test series against India, Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva has thrown his support behind wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella. De Silva highlighted Dickwella's expertise in glovework as a crucial factor for his inclusion in the squad for the series opener in Galle.

Addressing the media, de Silva stated, "The only thing I have to tell Niroshan Dickwella is to keep well. That's why he's in the team." Dickwella marks his return to the Sri Lankan Test squad, having been absent in recent years, with a Test average of 30.97 across 54 matches.

De Silva also voiced confidence in fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, who was included in the lineup despite recent injury struggles, underscoring the bowler's significance as Sri Lanka's fastest red-ball option. Sri Lanka, currently sixth in the ICC World Test Championship cycle, aims for a strong performance against India this series.