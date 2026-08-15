U.S. Judge Clears Path for Somalia TPS Termination

In a significant legal development, a federal judge on Friday allowed the U.S. government to revoke Temporary Protected Status for nearly 1,100 Somalis, aligning with a Supreme Court decision that supports curtailing the judicial oversight of such executive actions.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs' ruling comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's earlier decision, which empowered the Trump administration to revoke TPS for thousands of immigrants from Haiti and Syria, significantly impacting their ability to remain in the United States.

The DHS's move, unopposed by the high courts, has opened the door for widespread deportations and raised serious concerns about racial bias, following controversial statements from President Trump regarding Somali immigrants.