UN Expert Urges Rights-Based Response to Mozambique Terror Threat

A United Nations expert has called on Mozambique and its international partners to strengthen human rights protections while confronting persistent terrorist violence, warning that military action alone is unlikely to bring an end to a conflict that has affected the country for nine years.

Ben Saul, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, made the assessment after an official visit to Mozambique. He acknowledged government and international efforts that have helped recover and stabilise areas affected by violence, allowing many displaced residents to return, while stressing that deeper economic, governance and social problems need greater attention.

Cabo Delgado Communities Need Wider Support

Saul welcomed Mozambique's recent counter-terrorism strategy for recognising the need to move beyond a heavily militarised response. He called for stronger state institutions and greater investment in human development in northern Mozambique, alongside measures to counter violent extremist ideology and improve inclusive governance.

Cabo Delgado's communities should also receive a fairer share of benefits from the province's natural resources, he said, with extractive industries subject to effective regulation. Large numbers of internally displaced people still need humanitarian assistance, livelihood opportunities and durable solutions that allow them to rebuild their lives.

Accountability Concerns Remain After Years of Violence

The expert raised serious concerns about reported killings, maiming, forced recruitment and sexual and gender-based violence during the conflict, particularly affecting women and children. He also pointed to allegations of serious human rights violations involving security forces and warned that a lack of accountability could deepen grievances and damage public trust.

Saul called for independent oversight, stronger protection monitoring and credible accountability mechanisms. He also urged better training, discipline and control of the local force known as Força Local, saying military forces need adequate procedures and resources to prevent and address violations.

People disengaging from terrorist groups should have access to formally established and transparently regulated rehabilitation and reintegration programmes, while children associated with armed groups should primarily be treated as victims requiring special protection.

Counter-Terrorism Laws and Civic Freedoms Under Scrutiny

Saul expressed concern about broad definitions of terrorism, disproportionate penalties and extensive administrative, intelligence and security powers under Mozambique's legal framework. He also highlighted concerns around arbitrary detention, lengthy pre-charge and pre-trial detention, due process and prison conditions.

Restrictions affecting journalists, human rights defenders, humanitarian organisations and dissenting voices could limit reporting on the conflict and discourage legitimate humanitarian and rights work, he warned. Counter-terrorist financing measures should be proportionate and risk-based, particularly when applied to non-profit organisations.

Saul encouraged Mozambique to explore possibilities for a negotiated resolution, given the limits of a purely military approach, while calling on international partners to maintain political and financial assistance during a period of funding pressure. His findings and recommendations are expected to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2027.