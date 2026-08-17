Kushner's Diplomatic Push in Middle East Amidst Israeli Elections

In a whirlwind diplomatic effort, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law, held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. The meeting follows a rare encounter with a Hamas leader in Cairo, aimed at reviving the stagnant U.S. Gaza plan.

Despite ongoing dialogues, Netanyahu remains firm in his stand, demanding complete disarmament of Hamas for any Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza. With the national elections in Israel looming, major concessions seem unlikely, adding to the plan's challenges.

Hamas recently accepted a new U.S.-supported roadmap to advance the plan, yet Israel's rejection highlights the prevalent impasse. Stakeholders continue pushing for implementation, envisioning a phased demilitarization and stabilizing force, but progress remains elusive as tensions persist.