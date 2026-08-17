VP C. P. Radhakrishnan Urges CUTN Graduates to Become Knowledge Creators

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan addressed the 11th Convocation of the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) in Thiruvarur, congratulating 1,103 graduating students and calling on them to use their education as a foundation for independent thinking, innovation and meaningful contributions to society. He described graduation as much more than receiving a degree, saying it reflects years of learning, perseverance and personal growth supported by families and teachers.

Radhakrishnan also recognised the role of parents and educators in the students' journeys, pointing to the sacrifices many families make to secure better opportunities for their children. Speaking about the setting of the convocation, he highlighted Thiruvarur's cultural heritage, including the Thyagaraja Temple and the town's association with spirituality, scholarship, arts and the Trinity of Carnatic music, saying that culture, learning and values together create the conditions for lasting excellence.

Women Lead the Way in Degrees and Gold Medals

Women made up a majority of the graduating class at CUTN, with 616 women among the 1,103 students who received degrees. Their presence was even stronger among the university's top academic performers, as women secured 37 of the 50 Gold Medals awarded during the convocation, reflecting a wider trend that the Vice President said he has observed at graduation ceremonies across India.

Radhakrishnan described the increasing number of women receiving degrees and academic medals as an encouraging development amid the expansion of higher education in the country. He told students that education in the present era should not be judged only through marks or examination results, because its real value is also visible in a person's ability to think independently, communicate clearly, collaborate with others and remain willing to learn throughout life.

He appreciated CUTN's focus on multidisciplinary education, research, innovation and value-based learning, areas that he said can prepare graduates for a world where professional demands and social challenges continue to evolve.

Vice President Calls for Fair and Credible Examinations

The integrity of public examinations was another key subject in the Vice President's address, as he referred to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill recently passed by Parliament. Radhakrishnan stressed that preventing malpractice and protecting genuine students must remain a priority, with firm action needed against people who undermine the fairness of examinations.

Recalling his tenure as Governor of Jharkhand, he spoke about a similar bill passed by the Jharkhand government that he signed during his time in office, allowing it to become law. He said those engaging in wrongdoing must face consequences so that students who work sincerely are protected and confidence in the examination system is maintained.

His message to graduates extended beyond academic success, urging them to become creators of knowledge rather than simply consuming it, develop original ideas instead of copying others and build the confidence required to lead rather than follow.

Graduates Asked to Put Nation First and Stay Away From Drugs

Connecting education with India's development journey, Radhakrishnan referred to the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked young people to place "Nation First – Rashtra Pratham" at the centre of their decisions. He encouraged graduates to apply their knowledge, professional skills and leadership abilities to national development while building careers that also create a positive impact on their communities.

The Vice President also raised concerns about drug abuse and its effect on young people, families and society, calling on police and security agencies to take strict action against drug peddlers and those responsible for spreading illegal drugs. He repeated his "Say No to Drugs" message and encouraged students to support friends and peers in staying away from substance abuse, describing prevention as a responsibility shared across society.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Nagapattinam Lok Sabha MP V. Selvaraj, CUTN Chancellor Prof. G. Padmanabhan, Vice-Chancellor Senior Prof. Sulochana Shekhar, faculty members, parents and students attended the convocation. Radhakrishnan closed his address by wishing the graduates success, good health and fulfilling careers, while encouraging them to measure their achievements not only through professional progress but also through the difference they make in society.