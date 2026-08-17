VP Radhakrishnan Launches Six New SASTRA University Initiatives

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan launched six new academic, research and technology initiatives at SASTRA Deemed University in Thanjavur, placing artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, international research partnerships and faculty development among the institution's priorities for its next phase of growth.

Speaking at SASTRA's Ruby and Silver Jubilee Valedictory Celebrations, Radhakrishnan congratulated the university on reaching major milestones and described it as one of Tamil Nadu's leading higher education institutions. He said the celebrations represented SASTRA's growth over the years as well as its ambitions for research, innovation and academic excellence in the future.

Six Initiatives Put AI, Research and Cybersecurity in Focus

Among the programmes launched was the TATA Communications Centre for Resilient and Unified Secure Technologies (TRUST) @ SASTRA, developed around cybersecurity and networking. Radhakrishnan welcomed SASTRA's agreement with Tata Communications, describing resilient and trustworthy security infrastructure as important for building India's sovereign technological capabilities.

SASTRA.AI will provide the university with an integrated artificial intelligence framework, while SASTRA-MAITRI focuses on academic mobility through research and internationalisation. The STRIDE Fund has been created to support capacity building among faculty members and research scholars, and DRISHTI will focus on using technology and innovation to strengthen digital resources for higher education.

The sixth programme, SMILE, or SASTRA-CUB Membership for Incentives, Loyalty and Engagement, completes a package that Radhakrishnan described as a launchpad for the university's future development.

Students Encouraged to Invest Time in Skills and Innovation

Radhakrishnan told students that their younger years offer a particularly valuable period for turning energy and determination into meaningful achievements, encouraging them to keep upgrading their skills and devote attention to innovation as technology and employment requirements continue to change.

He also advised young people to restrict their use of social media and warned them against narcotic drugs, delivering the message: "Say no to narcotic drugs. Say Yes to Your Health and Say Yes to Your Life."

The Vice President praised National Education Policy 2020 and said it provides a framework for educational development from the earliest stages of schooling through doctoral research. He also highlighted the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, Prime Minister's Research Fellowship, PM-Vidyalaxmi and Multiple Entry-Multiple Exit provisions as measures strengthening India's higher education environment.

India currently has a higher education Gross Enrolment Ratio of around 30%, and Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that the country could reach the targeted 50% by 2035.

SASTRA Initiatives Linked With India's 2047 Development Vision

The Vice President connected SASTRA's new programmes with the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, pointing to their focus on research, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, industry partnerships and the development of faculty and students. Building domestic technological capabilities alongside stronger manufacturing and services, he said, can support India's broader socio-economic growth.

Radhakrishnan also referred to the recently enacted Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, saying stronger safeguards around public examinations are important for creating a fair and transparent system for young people.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, SASTRA Chancellor Prof. R. Sethuraman, Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Dean Prof. S. Swaminathan and Registrar Prof. R. Chandramouli joined faculty members, students and parents at the event.

Radhakrishnan wished the university continued growth as a centre of learning and excellence, with the newly launched programmes expected to broaden its work across emerging technology, research, international academic cooperation and industry engagement.