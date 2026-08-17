Himachal's Green Vision: Pioneering Self-Reliant Electric Bus Fleet

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced the state's ambitious goal to make the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) self-sufficient within five years. This initiative coincides with the government's efforts to reduce environmental impact by expanding its fleet of electric buses.

On Monday, Chief Minister Sukhu virtually launched 25 Type-I electric buses in Mandi district, signaling a significant stride toward cleaner public transit. The state's acquisition of 297 electric buses has allowed operations in key areas such as Shimla and Dharamshala, with charging infrastructure set up in places like Kullu and Mandi.

Sukhu emphasized the financial and environmental benefits of electric buses, which have shown promising performance and cost-effectiveness, notably saving HRTC Rs 12-13 per kilometre in energy costs. In alignment with the vision of a 'Green Himachal,' 1,000 more electric buses and 200 hydrogen buses are planned for the future, underscoring the state's commitment to sustainable development.