Supreme Court Stands Firm Against Trump in Carroll Defamation Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied Donald Trump's attempt to appeal a $5 million verdict favoring E. Jean Carroll. The court previously found Trump liable for defaming Carroll, a former columnist, after she alleged he sexually abused her in the 1990s. Trump continues to fight additional defamation verdicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 20:22 IST
Supreme Court Stands Firm Against Trump in Carroll Defamation Case
Donald Trump

The United States Supreme Court has declined former President Donald Trump's appeal of a $5 million verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll, upholding a jury's decision that he was liable for sexually abusing and defaming the former magazine columnist. This is the second time Trump's plea has been rebuffed by the nation's highest court.

In 2023, a jury found Trump responsible for abusing Carroll and subsequently defaming her in his public statements. While the same jury did not find him guilty of rape, the Supreme Court's recent decision confirms the initial verdict. Carroll has already collected over $5 million, including interest, following the previous court decision.

The former president continues to face legal challenges related to his statements about Carroll, including a separate appeal concerning a jury's $83.3 million defamation verdict. Trump's legal team argues that his post-presidential status should provide immunity from these claims, a subject now under the Supreme Court's consideration.

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