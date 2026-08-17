Drones and Driverless Trucks: Redefining China-Russia Trade

In a bid to enhance cross-border trade, China and Russia's Far East are turning to innovative transportation solutions such as drones and autonomous trucks. According to Russian regional official Pavel Puzanov, these initiatives respond to the growing commercial exchange that is currently pressuring existing logistics infrastructure.

The region of Amur, bordering China, is collaborating with Chinese authorities on trial programs that include establishing a 'drone bridge' over the Amur River. This bridge aims to facilitate the transport of high-value cargo while reducing transit times and alleviating bottlenecks, Puzanov told a business forum in Kazan.

Additionally, driverless trucks developed by Russian firm Navio are set to handle heavier freight traffic between Russian and Chinese cities, potentially rolling out full operations in 2028. China's economic support has been vital since sanctions hit Russia post-Ukraine invasion, and the trade between the two nations shows no sign of slowing down.