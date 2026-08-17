Tragic Temple Stampede in Bihar: Leaders Mourn Lives Lost

In a tragic incident at Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisarai, Bihar, seven devotees lost their lives on Monday following a stampede during the religious gathering. Expressing deep sorrow, former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed their condolences and extended support to the bereaved families.

The unfortunate event unfolded on the third Monday of Sawan, as a large number of devotees converged at the temple. A sudden surge in the crowd, instigated by rumors of a fallen electricity pole, caused panic, leading to the stampede. Witnesses recounted chaotic scenes as queues stretched towards the nearby railway station.

In response, emergency services, including police and medical teams, swiftly arrived at the scene, facilitating relief efforts and transporting the injured to Sadar Hospital, Lakhisarai. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the event, highlighting concerns over crowd management at major religious sites during peak periods.