R61 Road Closures Planned for Blasting in Eastern Cape

Motorists travelling on the R61 between Baziya and All Saints in the Eastern Cape should prepare for temporary road closures as the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) carries out scheduled blasting work in the area.

The blasting will take place along R61 Section 6, at Borrow Pit 1, which is located about 100 metres from the road on the left-hand side between kilometre markers 73.5 and 76. Work is scheduled for Monday, August 24, and Monday, September 7, 2026, with blasting activities planned between 1pm and 3pm on both days.

Closures Expected to Last About One Hour

SANRAL said the R61 will need to be temporarily closed for approximately one hour during each scheduled blasting operation, giving teams enough time to complete the blast and carry out the necessary clean-up before traffic can safely resume.

The closure is intended to protect motorists and workers while blasting is underway, as debris and other hazards need to be cleared before vehicles are allowed through the affected section. Travellers using the route during the scheduled period may therefore face delays and are being encouraged to factor additional waiting time into their journeys.

No Suitable Local Detour Available

Motorists should be aware that there are no suitable alternative routes around the affected section of the R61, limiting options for drivers who reach the area while the temporary closure is in place.

SANRAL noted that motorists could use alternative routes involving the N2, though doing so would add considerably more travel time than waiting for the R61 to reopen after the blasting operation. For many travellers, planning their departure around the closure period may be the more practical choice than attempting a lengthy diversion.

Drivers who cannot adjust their travel times should prepare for the possibility of waiting near the affected section until safety teams have completed their inspections and the road has been cleared for reopening.

Motorists Asked to Plan Ahead and Drive Carefully

SANRAL Eastern Cape Provincial Head Mbulelo Peterson asked road users to plan their trips around the scheduled work and exercise caution while travelling through the area. Construction and blasting operations can create changing road conditions, making lower speeds and close attention to temporary traffic controls particularly important.

The agency apologised for the inconvenience expected from the closures, while stressing that sufficient time needs to be provided for blasting and clean-up operations to protect road users.

Motorists planning to travel between Baziya and All Saints on August 24 or September 7 should keep the 1pm to 3pm blasting window in mind, with the actual temporary road closure expected to last around one hour on each date.