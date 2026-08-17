Second Suspect Arrested Over Deadly Reiger Park Shooting

South African law enforcement authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with the deadly shooting in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, that claimed the lives of two police officers and two young women on August 7, 2026, marking another development in an investigation that has drawn support from several policing units and members of the local community.

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia welcomed the arrest and praised the multidisciplinary team investigating the killings, which includes the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, the South African Police Service Anti-Gang Unit and flying squad. Members of the Reiger Park community have also provided information to investigators as authorities work to identify everyone believed to have been involved.

Police Officers Killed After Responding to Gunfire

The two SAPS Anti-Gang Unit officers were conducting patrols in Reiger Park when they heard gunshots and moved towards the source, placing themselves directly in the unfolding danger as they responded to the incident. Both officers were subsequently shot and killed, while two young civilian women also lost their lives in the violence.

The deaths have brought renewed attention to the risks faced by police personnel working against gang-related crime and responding to shootings in communities affected by serious violence. Cachalia paid tribute to the officers for dedicating their lives to protecting communities and fighting gangs, while also remembering the two women whose lives were cut short.

The Minister expressed condolences to all four bereaved families and said authorities remain committed to ensuring that those responsible are brought before the courts.

Second Arrest Adds Momentum to Investigation

The latest arrest follows the detention of the first suspect a week earlier, with that individual having since appeared in court. Authorities have not indicated in the statement how many additional suspects are being sought, though the community has been asked to continue providing information that could help police identify and apprehend anyone who remains at large.

Cachalia described the second arrest as another important step towards accountability and credited the different law enforcement teams for the progress made in the investigation. Bringing together specialist investigators, metropolitan police, anti-gang officers and other operational units has allowed the case to draw on expertise from several parts of the policing system.

Details about the second suspect and the specific allegations that person will face were not provided in the statement.

Community Information Plays Key Role in Police Investigation

Residents of Reiger Park and surrounding communities have been urged to continue working with investigators, with Cachalia stressing that information from the public has already helped move the investigation forward. Cooperation between communities and police can be particularly important in cases involving gang-related violence, where local information may help investigators reconstruct events and identify people connected to an incident.

A week before the latest development, South Africa's Acting National Commissioner had appealed directly to residents of Reiger Park and nearby areas to stand with police and assist the investigation into the four killings.

Cachalia thanked community members who responded to that call and encouraged anyone with further relevant information to share it with police. The investigation remains active as law enforcement teams work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting and pursue those suspected of involvement.