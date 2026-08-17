All Blacks Brace for Springboks Test Despite Injury Woes
New Zealand's All Blacks aim to field Will Jordan and Cam Roigard for their first test against the Springboks despite recent absences. Coach Dave Rennie is optimistic, though injuries have plagued the squad, leading to last-minute changes including the call-up of Crusaders scrumhalf Noah Hotham.
The All Blacks are gearing up for their first test against the Springboks, hoping to utilize star players Will Jordan and Cam Roigard despite their recent lack of play time. Coach Dave Rennie expressed confidence in their readiness for the match at Ellis Park.
Injuries have taken a toll on the team, with backup scrumhalf Cortez Ratima and key player Damian McKenzie currently in doubt. This has prompted the call-up of Crusaders scrumhalf Noah Hotham as cover.
As the All Blacks deal with multiple injuries, including the recent addition of Saula Ma'u as a replacement, Rennie maintains optimism amidst the challenges posed by the team's current health status.
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