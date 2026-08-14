Tensions Rise as U.S. Urges Condemnation of West Bank Settler Siege

The United States is exerting pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to publicly denounce militant settlers besieging Palestinian residences in the West Bank, officials from the U.S. and Israel confirmed on Friday.

Tensions have escalated in the region as settlers have surrounded homes in Qusra, cutting off essential services, in what rights groups call a land-grabbing effort. These actions have sparked public condemnation from the U.S., with Ambassador Mike Huckabee labeling the settlers as 'Israeli terrorists' for targeting a Palestinian-American's home.

The call for Netanyahu's condemnation comes as violence from settlers rises, with potential political repercussions ahead of Israeli elections. Despite international outcry, Netanyahu remains silent, while U.S. and Israeli officials reveal ongoing diplomatic discussions with the White House over the region's stability.