High-Stakes Trade Talks: Canada and U.S. Meet Amid Tariff Threat
Canadian minister Dominic LeBlanc, along with trade negotiator Janice Charette, will meet U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington, D.C. They aim to discuss potential tariffs as Canada steps up its trade diplomacy efforts before the August 19 deadline.
In a crucial development for North American trade relations, Canadian minister Dominic LeBlanc is set to convene with key U.S. officials in Washington, D.C., as Ottawa seeks to prevent looming tariffs.
LeBlanc will be accompanied by Canada's chief trade negotiator, Janice Charette, as the meeting unfolds at the Department of Commerce by early afternoon.
The dialogue comes as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney intensifies diplomatic efforts, explicitly aiming to counteract President Donald Trump's planned 50% tariff on various goods, set to commence on August 19.
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