The Decline of Female Workforce Participation in Afghanistan
The participation of women in Afghanistan's workforce has dramatically decreased to just 5% since the Taliban regained power. The International Labour Organization highlights the urgent need for measures to combat the severe exclusion of women from the labor market.
The International Labour Organization has reported a drastic reduction in the participation of women in Afghanistan’s workforce, which now stands at a mere 5% following the Taliban's return to power five years ago.
This significant downfall has raised concerns about gender equality and the economic implications for the country.
The organization has urged the implementation of targeted strategies to address and reverse the severe exclusion of women from the labor market.