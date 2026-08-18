In a devastating turn of events, a Russian missile attack on Tuesday claimed the lives of ten individuals in the Ukrainian village of Pechenihy, located in the Kharkiv region. The tragic incident also left at least eighteen people injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the strike, which targeted a bustling intersection in Pechenihy, damaging stores and residential buildings. Reuters footage captured the aftermath, showing covered bodies and charred remains of cars.

Amid an increase in violence, the United Nations reports a rise in civilian casualties in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kyiv has escalated its offensive on Russian soil, targeting infrastructure. As tensions mount, both nations deny intentionally targeting civilians.