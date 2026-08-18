EU's United Stance: Allies Align Against Belarus

The European Union, along with several other European countries, has welcomed the decision to align on restrictive measures against Belarus. This move is in response to Belarus's involvement in the Russian aggression against Ukraine, as confirmed by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 18:03 IST
EU's United Stance: Allies Align Against Belarus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union, in a significant diplomatic move, has embraced the decision by countries including Albania, Bosnia, and Norway to support its restrictive measures against Belarus.

This alignment comes as a reaction to Belarus's participation in the ongoing Russian military actions in Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas highlighted the collective response in a statement, emphasizing regional coherence.

TRENDING

1
Shake-Up in Subsidy Monitoring: Government Eyes Infrastructure for Cost Audits

Shake-Up in Subsidy Monitoring: Government Eyes Infrastructure for Cost Audi...

Global
2
Golden Point Drama: India Battles on Day 2 at BWF World Championships 2026

Golden Point Drama: India Battles on Day 2 at BWF World Championships 2026

Global
3
Purani Dilli 6 Clinches Victory Against North Delhi Strikers in DPL Thriller

Purani Dilli 6 Clinches Victory Against North Delhi Strikers in DPL Thriller

Global
4
BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav' to Celebrate Modi’s 25 Years in Public Service

BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav' to Celebrate Modi’s 25 Years in Public ...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026