EU's United Stance: Allies Align Against Belarus
The European Union, along with several other European countries, has welcomed the decision to align on restrictive measures against Belarus. This move is in response to Belarus's involvement in the Russian aggression against Ukraine, as confirmed by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
The European Union, in a significant diplomatic move, has embraced the decision by countries including Albania, Bosnia, and Norway to support its restrictive measures against Belarus.
This alignment comes as a reaction to Belarus's participation in the ongoing Russian military actions in Ukraine.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas highlighted the collective response in a statement, emphasizing regional coherence.