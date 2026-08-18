Public Works Pretoria Head Office to Close for Renovations

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) will temporarily close its Central Government Office (CGO) in the Pretoria Central Business District for a week as contractors carry out renovation work requiring the installation of a tower crane. Access to the building will be completely restricted to employees, visitors and other stakeholders from 21 August to 28 August 2026, with normal access expected to resume on 29 August 2026.

The closure forms part of ongoing work to improve the government facility, including replacing its roof and completing additional repairs. DPWI has appointed a contractor to undertake the project and said keeping the building empty during the tower crane installation is necessary to meet safety requirements.

Building access restricted during crane installation

The department explained that employees and members of the public cannot safely remain inside the CGO while the crane is being installed, making a complete temporary closure necessary rather than allowing parts of the building to continue operating.

"The temporary closure is necessary to protect employees, workers and visitors during the crane installation process. Safety regulation requires that no one be allowed into the building while this work is taking place," DPWI said.

While the closure lasts only a week, people who would ordinarily visit the CGO should be aware that there will be limited or no opportunity for physical contact with external clients at the building during this period. The renovation project forms part of efforts to improve the condition of the facility, with the roof replacement representing a major component of the work.

Bosman Street section will also be closed

The tower crane installation will affect traffic around the building, with the City of Tshwane set to close a section of Bosman Street while the work takes place. Bosman Street will be closed between WF Nkomo Street and Madiba Street during the crane installation period, meaning motorists travelling through this part of the Pretoria CBD may need to use alternative routes.

The temporary road restriction is intended to provide the space and safety controls needed for the crane operation while protecting motorists, pedestrians and workers around the construction area.

People who work in or regularly travel through the affected part of the CBD should factor the closure into their journeys, particularly during busy commuting periods when redirected traffic could place additional pressure on surrounding streets.

Government services to continue from other offices

DPWI has stressed that the temporary closure will not stop the delivery of essential government services, with staff being moved to alternative departmental offices across Pretoria or working remotely where their responsibilities allow. Some employees responsible for critical services will operate from the AVN Building at the corner of Nana Sita and Thabo Sehume streets, the Nipilar Building at the corner of Madiba and Hamilton streets, and the Centre Walk Building at the corner of Pretorius and Thabo Sehume streets.

Other officials have been given arrangements to work remotely from home during the closure, allowing departmental functions to continue without requiring employees to enter the CGO building while the crane installation is underway. Physical engagement with external clients will still be limited or unavailable during the affected period, making it important for stakeholders who normally conduct business at the head office to take the temporary arrangements into account.

DPWI apologised for the inconvenience the closure may cause and thanked employees, stakeholders and the public for their cooperation while the renovations are carried out. The department expects normal access to the Central Government Office to resume on 29 August, once the crane installation has been completed and the building can safely reopen to staff and visitors.