Treasury Moves 2027 MTEF Fiscal Engagement to October

The National Treasury has postponed its public engagement on the fiscal strategy for the 2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) until October 2026, allowing the session to take place alongside the launch of its Fiscal Outreach campaign and after the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) is presented.

The engagement was initially expected to take place during July or August, as outlined in the 2027 MTEF Guidelines. Treasury said changing the timing would allow the discussion to better align with its wider fiscal outreach programme without disrupting the government's established budget process.

The new schedule means participants will have access to updated fiscal information when the engagement takes place, including details presented in the 2026 MTBPS and the proposed Adjusted Fiscal Framework.

Workshop will follow October budget policy statement

Treasury said the Fiscal Outreach campaign will be launched after the tabling of the 2026 MTBPS, creating an opportunity to bring the public engagement and wider fiscal discussions together.

The MTBPS is scheduled to be officially tabled on 21 October 2026, an important point in the annual budget cycle when government provides an updated assessment of the economy, public finances and spending priorities.

Holding the engagement after the MTBPS will allow participants to consider the medium-term fiscal strategy for the 2027 MTEF alongside the proposed 2026 Adjusted Fiscal Framework, giving them a more current picture of the country's fiscal position.

The MTEF plays a central role in government budgeting because it sets out expenditure planning over a three-year period. Decisions made through the process influence how available public resources are divided between competing priorities and government programmes.

Wider budget timetable remains unchanged

Although the public engagement has moved, Treasury stressed that the broader Budget calendar has not been altered and the postponement will not affect other Cabinet-approved milestones associated with the 2027 MTEF.

These include recommendations made by the Technical Committee on the Budget to the Ministers' Committee on the Budget, together with meetings of the Budget Council and Budget Forum.

Those structures form part of the process through which spending pressures, fiscal constraints and funding priorities are considered before major budget decisions are finalised.

The scheduled tabling of the MTBPS on 21 October also remains unchanged, providing certainty around one of the most significant dates in South Africa's fiscal calendar.

By retaining the existing milestones while shifting the public session, Treasury is effectively changing when external engagement takes place rather than changing the underlying timetable used to prepare the 2027 MTEF.

Fiscal Outreach campaign to broaden engagement

Linking the workshop with the Fiscal Outreach campaign gives Treasury an opportunity to place the medium-term fiscal strategy within a wider discussion about government finances and the choices involved in allocating limited public resources.

Participants will be able to consider the fiscal strategy against updated information presented through the MTBPS rather than relying on an earlier picture of government revenue, expenditure and borrowing expectations.

The engagement is expected to provide further insight into the financial environment within which the 2027 MTEF is being prepared, particularly as government weighs spending requirements against available revenue and broader fiscal pressures.

Treasury has not yet released the specific arrangements for the rescheduled workshop. Details covering registration and other logistics will be published on the National Treasury website once they have been finalised.

For stakeholders following the 2027 budget process, October will therefore bring together two important elements of fiscal engagement: the presentation of the MTBPS and a subsequent opportunity to examine the medium-term strategy that will help shape the next expenditure framework.