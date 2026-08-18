₹50 Lakh in Pending Wages Paid to 423 Kanpur Factory Workers

A wage dispute involving 423 contract workers at Ordnance Factory, Kanpur, has been resolved after labour authorities stepped in, leading to the payment of around ₹50 lakh in outstanding wages and preventing a planned worker protest from disrupting operations.

The workers are engaged at the factory under Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited through contractor Immense Manpower Pvt. Ltd. The Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Kanpur, intervened in the dispute under the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour and Employment, and carried out conciliation between the parties.

Following the talks, the contractor disbursed approximately ₹50 lakh on August 13, 2026, covering outstanding wages for June and July. The intervention also helped resolve an issue involving the contractor's pending May bill, which was released by the principal employer and helped clear the way for settlement of the wage concerns.

Conciliation brings two months of pending wages

For the 423 workers involved, the immediate outcome of the proceedings was the release of money that had remained unpaid for two months. Delays in wages can quickly affect contract workers who depend on regular monthly payments for household expenses, making timely settlement central to resolving the dispute.

The Regional Labour Commissioner's involvement brought the contractor and management into a formal conciliation process rather than allowing the disagreement to develop further at the workplace.

The release of the contractor's pending bill for May was another part of the settlement. Once the principal employer cleared that payment, the process of addressing outstanding wage obligations could move forward, illustrating how payment delays within contracting arrangements can eventually affect workers at the end of the chain.

Labour authorities said the intervention ensured that the affected workforce received its pending payments while addressing the underlying issues through dialogue between the parties.

Planned strike and demonstration called off

A group of workers had been preparing to hold a strike or demonstration at Ordnance Factory, Kanpur, as the wage dispute continued. The settlement meant the proposed industrial action was averted before it could affect factory operations.

Preventing the dispute from escalating was an important part of the conciliation process, since prolonged wage disagreements can create tension between workers, contractors and the principal employer while also affecting production and workplace relations.

Rather than treating the matter solely as a payment dispute, officials used the proceedings to discuss broader responsibilities connected with contract labour, worker welfare and service conditions.

The management was reminded of its statutory obligations under labour laws and the need to ensure fair working conditions and timely implementation of welfare measures. Officials also stressed that regular communication and constructive dialogue can help resolve concerns before they develop into larger industrial disputes.

Management reminded of worker welfare duties

The conciliation proceedings placed responsibility on management to maintain compliance with statutory requirements while protecting the welfare of workers engaged at the establishment. Management representatives gave assurances that they would continue to meet their obligations and support appropriate welfare measures for the workforce.

The settlement also highlights the role played by labour commissioners in disputes where workers, contractors and principal employers are connected through different contractual arrangements. Conciliation can provide a formal channel for identifying payment bottlenecks and reaching an agreement without immediately moving towards prolonged industrial action.

For the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Kanpur settlement is being presented as an example of resolving workplace disagreements through intervention and dialogue while protecting workers' rights and maintaining industrial stability.

With around ₹50 lakh now disbursed to the 423 affected workers and the contractor's pending bill addressed, the immediate wage dispute has been settled without the proposed strike going ahead. Attention will now rest on maintaining timely wage payments and ensuring that similar delays do not create another confrontation between workers and management.