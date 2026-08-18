Judge Greenlights End of U.S. Protections for Ethiopians

In a pivotal court ruling on Tuesday, a federal judge granted approval for the U.S. government to rescind temporary legal protections that have permitted over 5,000 Ethiopian nationals to reside and work in the country.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, in Boston, removed the final judicial obstacle hindering the Department of Homeland Security from terminating the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) previously extended to several nations, following a precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. This precedent allowed for similar TPS terminations affecting thousands of individuals from Haiti and Syria.

The decision signifies a major shift in immigration policy, impacting many who have built their lives in the United States under these protections.