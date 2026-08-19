ICC Stands Firm Against US Sanctions

The International Criminal Court (ICC) asserted its unwavering support for its staff following the imposition of sanctions by the United States on key ICC personnel. The court emphasized that these measures compromise its mission and undermine the rule of law globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 00:19 IST
ICC Stands Firm Against US Sanctions
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The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for its personnel in light of new U.S. sanctions targeting the court's president and a senior trial lawyer.

The court expressed strong opposition to these measures, stating they threaten the rule of law and compromise its mission.

The ICC underscored the importance of its work and called upon states to refrain from actions that undermine judicial processes and international justice.

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