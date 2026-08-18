Tension at Sea: U.S. and Iran at Odds Over Strait of Hormuz

President Trump clarifies no U.S.-Iran talks are planned, affirming the Strait of Hormuz remains open amid ongoing tensions. Iran insists the strait will remain closed until the U.S. lifts its blockade and meets conditions of an interim deal. Iranian negotiator Qalibaf outlines Iran's demands in parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 19:10 IST
Tension at Sea: U.S. and Iran at Odds Over Strait of Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The geopolitical strains between the United States and Iran continue to escalate. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that no discussions or negotiations with Iran are underway or planned, amidst his assertion that the Strait of Hormuz remains operational.

“There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines ​have ​been removed or detonated,” Trump announced on Truth Social.

Conversely, Iranian representative Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf remarked that Iran would keep the strait closed until the U.S. fulfills commitments from the interim deal they sealed in June. These demands include ending the U.S. blockade, lifting oil sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and halting military threats and actions.

TRENDING

1
Judge Greenlights End of U.S. Protections for Ethiopians

Judge Greenlights End of U.S. Protections for Ethiopians

Global
2
Jharkhand's 'Abhar Yatra' Postponed Due to Weather, Inspires Examination Reforms

Jharkhand's 'Abhar Yatra' Postponed Due to Weather, Inspires Examination Ref...

India
3
Himachal Pradesh Battles Devastating Monsoon Disasters: Over 197 Deaths and ₹1,001 Crore in Damages

Himachal Pradesh Battles Devastating Monsoon Disasters: Over 197 Deaths and ...

India
4
US Trumpets India's Voter ID System: A Model for Integrity

US Trumpets India's Voter ID System: A Model for Integrity

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026