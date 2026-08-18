Tension at Sea: U.S. and Iran at Odds Over Strait of Hormuz

The geopolitical strains between the United States and Iran continue to escalate. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that no discussions or negotiations with Iran are underway or planned, amidst his assertion that the Strait of Hormuz remains operational.

“There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines ​have ​been removed or detonated,” Trump announced on Truth Social.

Conversely, Iranian representative Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf remarked that Iran would keep the strait closed until the U.S. fulfills commitments from the interim deal they sealed in June. These demands include ending the U.S. blockade, lifting oil sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and halting military threats and actions.