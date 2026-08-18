Brent and WTI Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Strait of Hormuz Standoff

Oil prices rose as Middle East tensions heightened over potential disruptions. Iran plans a more offensive approach as a U.S. brokered ceasefire lags. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, affecting oil transit. International tensions continue with conflicts in Yemen and U.S. responses to Iranian negotiations, impacting global energy dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:32 IST
Brent and WTI Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Strait of Hormuz Standoff
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Oil prices saw modest gains for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, driven by dwindling hopes for a resolution to the Middle East conflict. Iran's escalated stance and the U.S.'s rejection of a ceasefire extension have fueled fears of extended disruptions in energy supplies.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude reached peak levels not seen since late July, buoyed by the U.S.'s stance against renewing the peace deal with Iran and ongoing security issues in the Strait of Hormuz. The lack of progress in diplomatic talks and halted oil tanker movements through this key channel have prolonged the hostilities initiated by U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran earlier this year.

Meanwhile, although some oil still moves through the Strait of Hormuz, activities there remain limited. Saudi Aramco has resumed operations utilizing ship-to-ship transfers to ensure supply continuity. Correspondingly, regional tensions have escalated with Yemen's Houthis targeting vessels in the Red Sea, underscoring the broader volatility in the region.

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