Diplomatic Tensions Arise: Iran's Call for Clarity on Detained Nationals in Kuwait

Iran's ambassador to Kuwait has met with four detained Iranian nationals amid increasing diplomatic tensions. The detainees, linked to the Revolutionary Guards, were arrested three months ago on accusations of planning hostile acts against Kuwait. Iran accuses Kuwait of not disclosing information about their situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 02:21 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Arise: Iran's Call for Clarity on Detained Nationals in Kuwait

Amidst growing diplomatic tension, Iran's ambassador to Kuwait held a meeting with four Iranian nationals who have been detained in the Gulf state for three months. The Iranian embassy in Kuwait confirmed the ambassador's consultation about the detainees' health and current status, following accusations against Kuwait by an Iranian military official.

The Iranian detainees were reportedly associated with the Revolutionary Guards and were apprehended in Kuwaiti territorial waters after supposedly experiencing navigation issues. Kuwait, however, suspects the four men of planning adverse actions against their nation. This arrest has escalated diplomatic strains between the two countries.

On Monday, Mohammad Baqerzadeh, a commander involved with Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, accused Kuwait of withholding crucial details regarding the fate of these detained individuals, further straining bilateral relations as both states grapple with the dispute.

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