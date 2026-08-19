Power Shift: Number 10 North Takes Helm of Economic Growth

In a groundbreaking move, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham revealed to the Times that Number 10 North, a regional government hub, will assume responsibility for economic growth from the Treasury. This decision marks a significant transfer of power away from Whitehall.

Burnham emphasized the historic nature of this shift, which aims to decentralize economic decision-making long concentrated in London. Opened in July, the northern government base symbolizes a strategic pivot towards empowering local entities to drive economic revitalization.

The Prime Minister highlighted that British Finance Minister John Healey backs this approach, with plans to detail the economic strategy in an upcoming major speech. A comprehensive ten-year plan for economic and constitutional reforms is also expected post-budget announcement on October 28.