Resumption of Intel Sharing: South Korea & U.S. Bridge Gap
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced that intelligence sharing between South Korea and the U.S. State Department has resumed. This follows issues raised by a South Korean minister's public mention of a suspected North Korean nuclear facility. Details on when this resumed were not specified.
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has confirmed that intelligence sharing with the U.S. State Department is back on track after being disrupted due to a previous public remark about a suspected North Korean nuclear site by a South Korean minister.
Minister Cho made this announcement during a recent parliamentary session but refrained from providing specifics on the exact timeline of the resumption.
This development marks a pivotal moment in U.S.-South Korea relations as both countries continue to navigate sensitive geopolitical issues related to North Korea.
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