Resumption of Intel Sharing: South Korea & U.S. Bridge Gap

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has confirmed that intelligence sharing with the U.S. State Department is back on track after being disrupted due to a previous public remark about a suspected North Korean nuclear site by a South Korean minister.

Minister Cho made this announcement during a recent parliamentary session but refrained from providing specifics on the exact timeline of the resumption.

This development marks a pivotal moment in U.S.-South Korea relations as both countries continue to navigate sensitive geopolitical issues related to North Korea.