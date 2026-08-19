Renewed Ties: South Korea and U.S. Intelligence Sharing

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun confirmed on Wednesday that the exchange of intelligence between South Korea and the United States has been reinstated. The collaboration had been under strain after a South Korean minister publicly disclosed details regarding a potential North Korean nuclear site.

Cho Hyun addressed the issue during a parliamentary session but did not provide specific details on when the intelligence exchange resumed. The restoration of cooperation signifies a mending of ties between the two nations.

This development follows previous tensions and highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize security collaborations in the region.