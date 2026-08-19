Israeli Military to Probe Fatal Incidents Involving Palestinians

In a significant move, Israel's military announced plans to conduct internal criminal probes into the deaths of multiple Palestinians, including the killing of Hind Rajab in January 2024 and 15 emergency and aid workers in March 2025.

The decision for these investigations came after thorough reviews by the military's Fact-Finding and Assessment Mechanism.

Of five incidents under scrutiny, the military found no grounds for a criminal investigation into the fatalities involving World Central Kitchen workers, citing insufficient evidence of misconduct.