Israeli Military to Probe Fatal Incidents Involving Palestinians
The Israeli military will initiate internal investigations into incidents where its troops killed Palestinian girl Hind Rajab and 15 emergency workers. These decisions follow reviews by its Fact-Finding and Assessment Mechanism. Five fatal incidents are under scrutiny, but no criminal misconduct was found in the World Central Kitchen case.
In a significant move, Israel's military announced plans to conduct internal criminal probes into the deaths of multiple Palestinians, including the killing of Hind Rajab in January 2024 and 15 emergency and aid workers in March 2025.
The decision for these investigations came after thorough reviews by the military's Fact-Finding and Assessment Mechanism.
Of five incidents under scrutiny, the military found no grounds for a criminal investigation into the fatalities involving World Central Kitchen workers, citing insufficient evidence of misconduct.
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