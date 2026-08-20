Below Deck Star Nathan Gallagher Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges in Australia

Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher has been arrested in Australia on charges related to domestic violence, following an alleged assault on a 29-year-old woman. According to New South Wales Police reports, officers from the Ryde Police Area Command detained the reality TV personality at a unit complex in Melrose Park.

The arrest, which took place around 8:45 a.m. on December 27, followed an incident allegedly involving Gallagher and a woman known to him on December 26. While the woman involved did not sustain serious injuries, Gallagher was charged with three offenses, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentionally choking a person without consent.

Initially, Gallagher was denied bail but was later granted conditional release after an appearance before Bail Division Court 7 on December 28. He is slated to appear in Burwood Local Court on January 15, 2026. This legal battle unfolds months after Gallagher and fellow Below Deck Mediterranean star Gael Cameron welcomed their first child.

The couple, who met during Season 9 of the hit Bravo series, had briefly parted ways before reconciling in September 2024. They celebrated the birth of their son, Kayden Cameron-Gallagher, in June 2025 and shared the joyful milestone with fans on social media.

With Below Deck Mediterranean continuing to air on Bravo, this incident adds a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing narrative of Nathan Gallagher's life, both on and off the set. (ANI)