Diplomatic Moves: U.S. Envoys Eye Moscow Amidst Stalled Peace Talks

The Kremlin indicated on Thursday that no information is available regarding a potential visit from U.S. presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The diplomatic efforts between Russia and the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict seem to have hit a standstill, largely due to the ongoing situation in Iran, an issue that both Witkoff and Kushner are attempting to address.

In a separate statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned that there is no scheduled meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Vatican envoy Paul Richard Gallagher, who is set to visit Moscow next week. However, Peskov emphasized that Russia values the efforts of nations striving to put an end to the Ukraine conflict.