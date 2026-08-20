China Rebukes U.S. Transshipment Allegations

China's commerce ministry criticized a U.S. report accusing the nation of transshipping goods to avoid tariffs. The report claims the U.S. could be losing $19 to $26 billion in revenue annually. China urges the U.S. to refrain from baseless accusations, calling the report misleading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 13:03 IST
China Rebukes U.S. Transshipment Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's commerce ministry has issued a strong rebuttal to a recent U.S. report on transshipment, labeling the accusations as unfounded and pressing Washington to retract its claims. The ministry's spokesperson, He Yadong, articulated China's dissatisfaction during a regular press briefing. The report suggests that the U.S. loses approximately $19 billion to $26 billion annually due to goods transshipped through third countries to evade American import duties.

China denounces these allegations, asserting that they misinterpret the facts and are primarily intended to stifle Chinese product exports. The Chinese government maintains that the report is a deliberate distortion to hinder China's trading enterprises.

The call for Washington to desist from making what China deems 'irresponsible accusations' comes amid escalating economic tensions between the two global powers. The ongoing trade disputes continue to shape the economic policies of both nations, with significant implications for international trade dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Kharge Criticizes PM CARES Fund Transparency Amid Surplus

Kharge Criticizes PM CARES Fund Transparency Amid Surplus

India
2
AFC/M23 Rebels Impose Ebola Movement Restrictions

AFC/M23 Rebels Impose Ebola Movement Restrictions

Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court's Eviction Order for DUSIB Land

Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court's Eviction Order for DUSIB Land

India
4
Fidelity International's Strategic Retreat from China

Fidelity International's Strategic Retreat from China

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

Africa’s Mines Are Finding Real Returns From Digitalisation

Electricity Theft Is a $89 Billion Problem: Why Smarter AI Deployment Matters More Than Bigger Models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026