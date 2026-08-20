China's commerce ministry has issued a strong rebuttal to a recent U.S. report on transshipment, labeling the accusations as unfounded and pressing Washington to retract its claims. The ministry's spokesperson, He Yadong, articulated China's dissatisfaction during a regular press briefing. The report suggests that the U.S. loses approximately $19 billion to $26 billion annually due to goods transshipped through third countries to evade American import duties.

China denounces these allegations, asserting that they misinterpret the facts and are primarily intended to stifle Chinese product exports. The Chinese government maintains that the report is a deliberate distortion to hinder China's trading enterprises.

The call for Washington to desist from making what China deems 'irresponsible accusations' comes amid escalating economic tensions between the two global powers. The ongoing trade disputes continue to shape the economic policies of both nations, with significant implications for international trade dynamics.