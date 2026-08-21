Man Detained in Poland for Alleged Assassination Plot Against Politicians

Polish authorities detained a 23-year-old man accused of plotting to assassinate leading politicians. Investigations revealed a post in a firearms-dedicated group calling for violence. Charged with inciting genocide and preparing war crimes, he faces up to 20 years in prison. His post targeted members of Poland's major parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 13:30 IST
Man Detained in Poland for Alleged Assassination Plot Against Politicians
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Polish police have detained a 23-year-old man accused of plotting the assassination of senior politicians, as reported by the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime on Friday.

The authorities uncovered an online post in a firearms-focused group that advocated for the 'elimination' of key political figures and proposed organizing an assassination attempt. In a statement, the bureau revealed that the prosecutor charged the man with attempting to create conditions for actions directly aimed at committing genocide and with preparing crimes against peace and humanity.

While the specific targets were not disclosed, prosecutor Mariusz Boron informed reporters that a Telegram post's author had been preparing for a terrorist attack on leaders from Poland's two largest political parties. The suspect, a Lublin region resident, was ordered by the court to be detained for 30 days and faces up to 20 years imprisonment.

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