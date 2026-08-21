Myanmar Scholar Min Zin's Detention Becomes U.S. Priority Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The United States has officially classified Myanmar scholar and U.S. citizen Min Zin as being wrongfully detained by Chinese authorities following his June arrest, prioritizing efforts for his release. This announcement precedes scheduled talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House.

Rights organizations have urged the U.S. administration to press China for Min Zin's release before Xi's slated September 24 visit. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the wrongful detention status, citing an extensive review. Additionally, other Americans detained in China, including seismologist Youlin Chen, are being highlighted for what the U.S. deems unjust charges.

China's foreign ministry refutes claims of wrongful detention, stating adherence to legal frameworks. Prior to his detention, Min Zin, who leads a Myanmar-focused think tank, traveled freely on a valid visa. His arrest for alleged national security threats raises significant concerns within the academic community regarding potential entrapment by Chinese authorities.