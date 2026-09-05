Ambassador Huckabee Addresses Rising West Bank Tensions

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, on Saturday engaged with Palestinians in Turmus Ayya, a town in the occupied West Bank grappling with heightened settler violence. Huckabee's visit follows aggravated tensions since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's formation of a right-wing coalition government in 2022.

Turmus Ayya's residents face frequent harassment from Israeli settlers, complicating their daily lives. Town Mayor Nawwaf Zaghoul highlighted these challenges to journalists, emphasizing the urgent need for safeguarding the community and reducing attacks. Approximately 80% of this town's 3,000 residents hold U.S. citizenship, increasing the stakes for diplomatic intervention.

While Huckabee, a known supporter of Israeli settlements, calls for prosecuting violent settlers, Israeli legal action remains scarce. This complex situation unfolds amidst the backdrop of the Israeli government's strategic expansion of settlements, a contentious issue tagged illegal internationally but seen by Israel as a matter of dispute.