Suresh Raina Backs Rishabh Pant and Calls for Test Cricket Focus

Former Indian cricket star Suresh Raina has lavished praise on wicketkeeper/batsman Rishabh Pant, noting his hard work and remarkable performances on the field. During an appearance on Aakash Chopra's YouTube show, Raina described Pant as one of his favorite players, lauding his X-factor and backing him to excel further in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and white-ball cricket.

Pant has cemented his position in India's Test squad, accumulating 3,725 runs across 52 matches with an average of 43.82, including eight centuries and 21 half-century scores. Despite his limited appearances in ODIs and T20Is since 2024, Pant recently contributed significantly to India’s 1-0 Test series triumph over Sri Lanka, scoring 168 runs with two half-centuries.

Raina also voiced support for explosive opener Abhishek Sharma, urging that he be considered for Test cricket. The former cricketer questioned whether IPL franchises and state cricket bodies are fostering a culture that encourages players to prioritize the longest format of the game. He further pondered the early development of young talents like 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, highlighting the roles of coaches and associations in steering players' careers.