Suresh Raina Advocates for Abhishek Sharma's Test Cricket Future

Former cricketer Suresh Raina suggests Abhishek Sharma should play Test cricket, sparking discussion on whether IPL franchises and state bodies prioritize the format. Raina raised questions about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's readiness. Sharma boasts a notable red-ball record, while Sooryavanshi shines in white-ball cricket but lacks Test prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 18:05 IST
Suresh Raina Advocates for Abhishek Sharma's Test Cricket Future
Abhishek Sharma (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has voiced his opinion that Abhishek Sharma, an explosive opener, should consider playing Test cricket. During his appearance on former opening batter Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel, Raina questioned whether IPL team owners and state associations are emphasizing the importance of the longest format of the game.

Raina, known for his accomplishments in the limited-overs formats, also raised concerns about 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He questioned whether Sooryavanshi and his coaches believe he is ready for Test cricket, emphasizing that coaches play a vital role in shaping players' futures.

Abhishek Sharma has showcased a solid red-ball record, scoring 1,071 runs in 24 matches with a batting average of 30.60. In contrast, despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's success in the white-ball arena, his red-ball performance remains underwhelming, with only 347 runs in 10 first-class games. This discrepancy raises questions about the path forward for these young cricketers.

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