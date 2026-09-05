Masked Men Protest Disrupts Dover Port Traffic

Masked demonstrators disrupted traffic near Dover, protesting against asylum seekers arriving by boats. Dressed in black, they blocked routes to the port, chanting 'Stop the boats'. The protest highlights ongoing struggles of British governments to manage asylum seeker flows, with arrivals significantly down this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:15 IST
Masked Men Protest Disrupts Dover Port Traffic
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In a dramatic demonstration, groups of masked men blocked roads around England's Dover port on Saturday morning, causing significant disruption to traffic flows. Police and port officials reported that these masked individuals, dressed in black, were protesting against asylum seekers arriving on England's southern coast.

Chanting 'Stop the boats,' the protestors drew attention to the ongoing challenges faced by the British government in controlling the number of asylum seekers crossing from France. Despite these challenges, government figures show that arrivals have decreased by around 43% compared to the same period in previous years.

As the day progressed, officers engaged with the protesters, and by midday, access to the port had been restored. Police have yet to provide detailed information about the protest's organization and motives.

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