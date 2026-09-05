Thrillin' on the Swiss Turf: Lawrence Leads, Sharma Strives

In an exciting turn of events at the Omega European Masters, India's Shubhankar Sharma displayed resilience despite faltering with three bogeys in his last six holes, managing to maintain a top-10 position by the halfway mark of the tournament. Currently, he stands tied eighth, recording an overall 8-under after a 2-under 68 in the second round at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

Fellow Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu erased memories of a disappointing first round with a much-improved 5-under 65, yet fell short of making the cut. Meanwhile, South African Thriston Lawrence captured the spotlight with a sparkling 63 that vaulted him two strokes ahead of competitors, showcasing a seamless performance with seven birdies to achieve 13 under par, portraying a commanding presence in defense of his title.

As the tournament progresses into the weekend, Lawrence remains in a favorable position to secure a third title in Crans-Montana, while other players, including Nacho Elvira and Rafa Cabrera Bello, produced impressive rounds to challenge for the lead. With key rounds ahead, players are set for an exhilarating chase on the golf greens in the scenic Swiss landscape.