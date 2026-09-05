High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Envoys Seek Peace in Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived in Moscow to discuss ending the protracted war in Ukraine. Talks include potential halts in attacks. Although President Trump hinted at a resolution offer, no specific details were disclosed. This diplomatic visit follows continued hostilities among the warring parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 21:23 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Envoys Seek Peace in Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
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In a critical move toward ending the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner landed in Moscow on Saturday. The diplomatic talks aim to pause hostilities during the discussions, with Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirming that President Vladimir Putin will meet with the envoys.

Ahead of the meeting, President Donald Trump alluded to a new proposal aimed at ceasing the five-year war, though specifics remain undisclosed. U.S. envoys were received at Moscow's government airport by Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev and ushered into the city via a motorcade, according to a Reuters witness.

As a temporary truce, Putin halted military actions against Kyiv, reciprocating Ukraine's pledge to refrain from striking Moscow until Monday evening. Despite efforts, vast differences persist, with Russia determined to capture additional territory as Ukrainian forces defend their position.

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